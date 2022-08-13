Nigel Farage has attempted to defend his good friend Donald Trump after it was revealed that the FBI took top secret files from Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Florida complex earlier this week.

Agents are said to have taken 11 sets of documents from Trump's home some of which were marked 'top secret.' A judge unsealed a seven-page document on Friday which included a list of items taken from the complex which included a warrant to search the premises, a binder of photos, a handwritten note, unspecified information about the "President of France" and a clemency letter written by Roger Stone.

The warrant would indicate that Trump is being investigated under the espionage act, which makes it illegal for anybody to keep potentially dangerous national security information.

Before this was revealed the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader, who has spoken at numerous Trump rallies, said on Twitter: "The idea that Donald Trump would keep top secret documents from the Oval Office at Mar-a-Lago is laughable. This is a set-up and people won't believe it."

Given that this is what has actually been revealed should be pretty embarrassing for Farage but to make things worse for the Brexiteer Trump himself has confirmed that he did have the documents.

In a statement issued on Friday by Trump's team they said: "He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and taken into the residence were deemed to be declassified.

"The power to classify and declassify documents rests solely with the President of the United States. The idea that some paper-pushing bureaucrat, with classification authority delegated by the president, needs to approve of declassification is absurd."





Given that this has aged poorly in just a few hours, people couldn't help but point out the obvious and have a little laugh at Nigel's expense.





































Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.