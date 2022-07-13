Private Eye's latest front cover really says it all about Boris Johnson.

The satirical magazine has made a memorial edition for the falling prime minister, marking his legacy, and they haven't exactly been kind to him.

In fact, that is an understatement. The front cover shows an overflowing toilet full of faeces, leaking onto the floor with a plunger on top and a bit of loo roll.

Ouch.

Pictures of the front cover have gone viral on social media with people praising the publication for taking the piss, or s**t out of the prime minister - even though it is pretty unpleasant.

Meanwhile, a leadership race is underway to replace Johnson after he resigned last week. Those in the running at the moment are Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Jeremy Hunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi.

We wonder what the Private Eye will make of whoever wins but we can't imagine them making a worse front cover than the one they've made about Johnson.

