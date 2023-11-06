Effigies of Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman burnt at bonfire night celebration

Huge effigies of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were set on fire at a bonfire celebration.

Every year, the town of Lewes in East Sussex hosts a huge bonfire event that is attended by thousands of people who crowd the streets of the market town.

Seven different bonfire societies that have been around since the 19th Century make an effigy that often reflects the current political climate. These are paraded through the street before being burned in a field. In the past, they have included figures such as Vladimir Putin and Liz Truss.

Sunak and Braverman found themselves in the firing line this year, as each of them had an effigy, or a tableau, made of them. Each was booed by the crowds as it passed.

A large effigy of the PM was depicted emerging from a Southern Rail train that had the face of the RMT union boss Mick Lynch. Where there would typically be lettering showing the first class carriage, the words instead read, “No Class”. Another sign included in the effigy read, “No HS2”.

Meanwhile, a large effigy of the Home Secretary was also paraded through the streets, depicting her with octopus tentacles and a maniacal look on her face while holding two fingers up to the crowd.

Sunak was also seen in a second effigy, depicting him as a rat surrounded by oil money and under the control of Tory “fat cats”, referring to the rich political donors who are accused of using their wealth to influence government.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings