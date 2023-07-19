Susan Hall: Tory London mayoral candidate has been reduced to a meme

Susan Hall has been chosen as the Conservative candidate for the London mayoral election.

The Tory Hall, beat Mozammel Hossain, a barrister with virtually no frontline political experience, in a ballot of Tory members, winning 57 per cent of the vote.

Hall has been a London Assembly member for five years. Her policies include reversing the ULEZ expansion, dealing with the housing crisis and cracking down on crime.

Indeed, she said she will "hunt down and lock up" muggers and burglars by creating a special team within the Met tasked with tackling them.

She is also known for trolling Gemma Collins, when she appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2014. “OMG this fat woman Gemma is ghastly, really ghastly,” Hall tweeted, “however watching her squeal may be funny”. She also called Collins a “stupid fat blonde woman”.

She supported all the best people, not, like Donald Trump and Liz Truss and once claimed the Black community had a crime problem.

So there is a lot that makes her memorable to voters but perhaps the most memorable thing about her was how she started her mayoral campaign last month, with a very odd social media graphic indeed.

The graphic showed a photo of her against a blue background. Dramatic text alongside it merely read: "Susan."

It added: "The one Sadiq Khan fears," as well as "you are safer with Susan".

Rather than run to cast their votes for "Susan", people found it hilarious:

Upon winning today, she updated her graphic hastily and it was still utterly ridiculous:

Responding to her selection, a spokesperson for Sadiq Khan, seeking a third term in office next May, responded: The Conservative candidate for Mayor is a hard-right politician who couldn’t be more out of touch with our city and its values."

Being ridiculed while trying to reach high office - it is just part and parcel of British politics.

Nevertheless, indy100 has contacted Hall to see how she felt about it when her campaign was originally ridiculed on Twitter.

A spokesperson said: “Conservative members across London are supporting Susan because she is the experienced candidate who can beat Sadiq Khan. We are hugely grateful to everyone on Twitter sharing our message that London is safer with Susan.”

