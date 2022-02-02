Another Conservative MP has turned against Boris Johnson.

This time it's Tobias Ellwood slagging the PM, telling Sky News' Kay Burley he is getting his pen and paper out, ready to submit a letter of no-confidence in the PM.

In his interview this morning, while he praised Johnson for Brexit, winning the 2019 general election and the vaccine roll-out, he said he was done with his boss as it is time to look forward to "domestic and international [battles] ahead of us".

"We're better than this, we must seek to improve our standards," he said.

He added that he thought Johnson should have used the time waiting for Sue Gray's report to overhaul Number 10 and claimed Johnson is unaware of how "worried" colleagues are about standards.

"He himself should call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the inevitable 54 letters to be eventually submitted" he said. "It's time to resolve this completely so the party can go back to governing."

"I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 committee."



Ellwood joins a growing number of Tory politicians to publicly denounce their leader and is the 11th to call on him to resign. As Ellwood pointed out, if 54 letters are submitted to Sir Graham Brady, a vote of confidence will be called which isn't exactly ideal.

Meanwhile, as Ellwood is a rather senior member of the party, it may come as an extra blow to Johnson as he tries to enjoy his Wednesday in peace without - for once - the threat of coups and plots.

Here's how people reacted to the news:

Another bloke off Boris' Christmas card list.

