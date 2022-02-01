It’s always the pithiest remarks that have the greatest impact.

Following the publication of Sue Gray’s neutered “report” yesterday, the nation scrambled to derive any meaningful findings from the 12-page publication.

Despite being hamstrung by the simultaneous Met Police investigation, the senior civil servant did manage to highlight a “serious failure to observe” standards for government, and a drinking culture involving “excessive consumption of alcohol”.

News of the report was everywhere yesterday, with members of the public and MPs alike giving their take on the findings.

When one woman was asked if Gray’s report told her anything she didn’t already know, she raised her eyebrows and replied with a simple: “No”.

The clip was shared to Twitter along with the message: “Obsessed with this icon on the news”.

Although we love the concise response, perhaps our favourite political commentator is this woman from Boris Johnson’s constituency.

When asked what she thought of Johnson by Sky News’s Sophy Ridge in 2019, the woman sharply responded: “Don’t you ever mention that name in front of me. That filthy piece of toerag.”

We’re eager to know what her thoughts on the Gray report are…

