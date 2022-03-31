A Tory MP has been criticised for asking why the UK can’t get the “right” sort of migrant instead of “people in rubber boats”.

Addressing the prime minister during a Commons committee meeting, Sir Bill Wiggin yesterday asked why we can’t get “the right people” through the UK immigration system instead of “the wrong ones”.

The North Herefordshire MP complained about the hold-up in binning the need for visas for rich Qataris. The Middle Eastern country has long been criticised for its human rights record.

Speaking yesterday, he said: “We have, on at least three occasions, promised the Qataris visa-free access.

“These are very wealthy people who are unlikely to stay. And yet, despite saying we do it three times, we still haven’t delivered.”

He continued: “The only people who are turning up are turning up in rubber boats.

“Why can’t we get the right people through our immigration system, instead of the wrong ones?”

Responding, Boris Johnson bumbled before asking him to clarify, to which Wiggin said: “We want Ukrainians, we want categories. We don’t want people in rubber boats. Yet we’re not getting it”.

Johnson said the Nationality and Borders Bill would stop what he called “the cruel trading of people across the Channel”.

The much-criticised Bill, currently in its final stages, could criminalise illegal refugee crossings and send asylum seekers abroad for processing.

Wiggin’s remarks have since been criticised, with people taking to social media to share their thoughts on the MP’s comments:





















