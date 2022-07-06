The government appears to be imploding, with the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid last night triggering waves of further resignations into this morning.

People are annoyed with the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher allegations, with Downing Street over the course of a few days changing its story regarding how much they knew about the rumours.

So, 14 people have so far resigned from the government so far, including top ministers and the vice party chairman - who did so on live TV for good measure.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here is a list of all the Tory MPs who have resigned from government jobs so far and the roles they quit:

Sajid Javid, health secretary

Rishi Sunak, chancellor

Andrew Murrison, trade envoy

Murrison posted a slightly blurry letter on Twitter to announce his resignation.

Jonathan Gullis, PPS

Saqib Bhatti, PPS

Bim Afolami, vice party chairman

This is the guy who resigned on TV and you just have to watch the clip:

Nicola Richards, PPS

Virginia Crosbie, PPS

Alex Chalk, solicitor general

Theo Clarke, trade envoy

Laura Trott, PPS

"Trust in politics has been lost in recent months," she said in a Facebook post this morning.

Will Quince, children's minister

Quince supported the PM during a media round on Monday but after he found out he was briefed with less than accurate information, he resigned:

Robin Walker, minister for schools

John Glen, city minister and economic secretary to the treasury

We're sure we will have to keep this story updated as the day continues...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.