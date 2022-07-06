The government appears to be imploding, with the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid last night triggering waves of further resignations into this morning.
People are annoyed with the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher allegations, with Downing Street over the course of a few days changing its story regarding how much they knew about the rumours.
So, 14 people have so far resigned from the government so far, including top ministers and the vice party chairman - who did so on live TV for good measure.
Here is a list of all the Tory MPs who have resigned from government jobs so far and the roles they quit:
- Sajid Javid, health secretary
- Rishi Sunak, chancellor
- Andrew Murrison, trade envoy
Murrison posted a slightly blurry letter on Twitter to announce his resignation.
- Jonathan Gullis, PPS
- Saqib Bhatti, PPS
- Bim Afolami, vice party chairman
This is the guy who resigned on TV and you just have to watch the clip:
- Nicola Richards, PPS
- Virginia Crosbie, PPS
- Alex Chalk, solicitor general
- Theo Clarke, trade envoy
- Laura Trott, PPS
"Trust in politics has been lost in recent months," she said in a Facebook post this morning.
- Will Quince, children's minister
Quince supported the PM during a media round on Monday but after he found out he was briefed with less than accurate information, he resigned:
- Robin Walker, minister for schools
- John Glen, city minister and economic secretary to the treasury
We're sure we will have to keep this story updated as the day continues...
