Disney upset trolls last week when they released a teaser trailer showing Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel in a live action remake of The Little Mermaid, but now Donald Trump Jr has waded into the discourse with a casting suggestion of his own.

In a post to his Instagram account this week, the son of the former US president offered up a Photoshopped image of his father over the original animation of Ariel, adding Trump Sr as a mermaid is “what The Little Mermaid fans truly want to see”.

“No question,” he added.

Well, we have many questions over the below image, but we can’t ask them, because the American businessman who once proclaimed “free speech is under attack” has limited comments on his Instagram account.

The irony.

Fortunately, the image has been widely ridiculed over on Twitter when it was shared by American podcaster and commentator Ron Filipkowski:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





























Bailey has received widespread praise following the release of the teaser trailer at Disney’s D23 fan event, including from Jodie Benson, who voiced Ariel in the 1989 animated film.

In an Instagram Story post, Benson wrote: “Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I’m SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel!”

Elsewhere, videos have gone viral online of Black and non-white children reacting to the trailer, expressing their delight and joy at seeing themselves represented on-screen.

Although a controversial suggestion, given Ariel trades her voice in exchange for the sea witch Ursula making her human, we can’t help but feel like any opportunity to take Trump Sr’s voice away will offer everyone some much needed respite.

The Little Mermaid – with Bailey, not Trump, thankfully – will be released in cinemas on 23 May, 2023.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.