Abdul El-Sayed had perfect response to Trump's 'Islamophobic' post about him and wife

Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic Senate candidate, has been getting all kinds of heat from US president Donald Trump – but he’s handling it all with pure class.

On Tuesday (4 August), El-Sayed won the Democratic primary for US Senate in Michigan and ever since, Trump has been making remarks about him and his family, first suggesting that “he’s full of s**t”, for which El-Sayed has been praised for his superb comeback .

Once again mentioning the 41-year-old politician, Trump took to Truth Social to post what many have suggested is an “Islamaphobic” attack on El-Sayed and his wife.

The post consisted of an image of Trump with first lady Melania Trump positioned next to an image of El-Sayed and his wife Sarah Jukaku, above which Trump titled the image with his full name “Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed” (in a similar way he refers to his predecessor Barack Obama as Barack Hussein Obama).

“Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s [sic],” Trump captioned it.

While the post drew significant backlash for its coded messaging, El-Sayed responded in the best way possible when asked about the post in a TV interview.

Speaking to CNN, he said: “One in which your overlords are two people who don’t like each other, but join in the interest of making billions of dollars off of you. Or two people who genuinely love each other, enjoyed some pancakes together, want to come together to build the kind of America where they can raise a family and know that that family is going to have the good things.”

“So yes, you’ve got two different visions of America. Donald Trump’s vision is the one you’re living in right now. Can you afford your gas? Can you afford your groceries?” he continued.

His evisceration of Trump sparked a lot of praise.

“El-Sayed nailed this response,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Abdul El-Sayed does an excellent job here of redirecting Trump’s Islamophobic attack and pivoting straight to his message and vision. Good stuff.”

Someone else wrote: “Perfect answer to another racist Republican post.”

One person commented: “He’s too good at this.”

“I don’t know what to focus on more. How embarrassingly racist the president’s post is. How effectively El-Sayed yeeted him into the sun. How the president made me care about a Michigan race I was fine ignoring,” another posted.

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