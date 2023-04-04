Reporters are offering to sell their spot in the Trump courtroom line for $10k

Donald Trump’s indictment has re-awoken the mainstream media frenzy that once enveloped the controversial former president.

So much so, that reporters and news outlets are doing everything in their power to get a front-row seat to Trump’s arraignment.

That includes waiting in the long line, overnight, to ensure a spot in the courtroom for Tuesday afternoon and offering big bucks to secure a seat in the Manhattan Criminal Court.

On Twitter, journalist Brittany Kriegstein shared a photo of several reporters sitting, or standing, in a line nestled between a fence and a police barricade just before 3am.

“Greetings from ~The Line~ which is 50 or 60 reporters long,” Kriegstein wrote.

According to Kriegstein, reporters had pizza boxes, lawn chairs, and blankets to make themselves more comfortable while they waited until the morning when journalists permitted into the courthouse were given green cards to attend.

But for the unlucky reporters who did not manage to grab a spot in line before Tuesday morning, a worker-owned news outlet called Hell Gate NY was willing to sell their spot.

“Hell Gate NY says they’re selling their #2 spot for ‘10k minimum,’ Kriegstein added.

According to a post from Hell Gate NY, they are fully willing to give up their spot, which they spent 18 hours waiting for, if a media organisation is willing to pay $10,000.

It doesn’t seem there are any takers, though.

A ticket to Trump’s arraignment is so coveted because there are no broadcasts, cellphones, or laptops are permitted in the courtroom during the arraignment.

Not even photographers will be allowed to take pictures during the arraignment. Only five pool photographers will be permitted to take photos shortly before the arraignment begins. However, they will be escorted out when it starts at 2:15 pm.

This means those in attendance will be the lucky ones to bare witness and recount the historic moment when the first US president, former or sitting, is arraigned.

