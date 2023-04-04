Trump's arraignment could ruin a couple's courthouse wedding

There’s no such thing as a bad day to get married. Though one TikToker may have taken the cake for the most poorly-timed moment in recent American history to get married.

Comedian Chandler Dean posted a video on Monday sharing with followers that the day he and his fiancée chose to get married at the Manhattan courthouses was Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, in recent days it’s been announced that former president Donald Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon as well.

“My fiancée and I picked quite a day to get married at the Manhattan courts,” Dean wrote in his TikTok.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Trump is expected to appear in the Manhattan Criminal Court around 2:15 pm for his arraignment.

Dean and his fiancée are expected to appear around the corner at the Manhattan City Clerk’s office around 3:15 pm.

Though the two events don’t overlap occur simultaneously, nor in the exact same space, they will likely overlap. And given the media circus surrounding Trump’s arraignment, traffic will be heavy.

“Do you think he’ll congratulate us?” Dean asked jokingly in his TikTok.

@chandlerjdean How will we tell which protestors are there for us? #wedding #weddingtok #trumpindictment #nyc

Over 200k people saw Dean’s video and nearly 300 people commented sending their congratulations and “good luck” messages to the happy couple.

“Your marriage will be a date in the history books!” One commenter wrote.

“The stars have aligned for this moment I love this so much,” another person wrote.

Some people made Trump-ism jokes.

“[It will] be like Mar-a-Lago but 1000x cheaper!” One commenter wrote.

“It’s gonna [be] HUUYYGGGEE,” a person joked.

Dean joked that his co-worker said his wedding hashtag should be “#ArraignedMarriage.”

The City Clerk's Office is located in the building next to the Manhattan Criminal Court. The courthouse that conducts marriages is one block over giving the happy couple some breathing room from the media frenzy around Trump.

Though there will likely be a heavy police presence in the area.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.