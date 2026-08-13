People think some of Trump's cabinet might be finally getting it

People think some members of Donald Trump ’s cabinet might finally be getting it after new details emerge around who was on the controversial decoy flight and was taken off it.

Controversy has swirled within the Trump administration this week after the revelation that Trump, frightened of an assassination threat by Iran, secretly switched to a decoy plane to depart Turkey , leaving members of the press and cabinet on the original (and possibly endangered) Air Force One flight without their knowledge.

While returning from the Nato summit in Turkey in July, it is reported Trump was snuck off AF1 (the label given to any plane carrying the president) in a catering container and instead flew to the UK onboard a military jet. From the UK, he took a different, unpublicised flight home.

“It’s only up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they’d like to do, so I go by Secret Service and the military,” Trump told reporters. “They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I do it, I do what they say.”

He added: “I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk because that would be the plane, I think, that they would be more likely to go for.”

Now, it has emerged several members of Trump’s cabinet and staff were left onboard the original flight, with allegedly little to no knowledge that Trump had been removed, or of the potential threat.

Those who remained onboard reportedly include: Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Stephen Miller, Steven Cheung, as well as members of the press.

A handful of Trump administration officials and aides were switched to the UK-bound flight, including Pete Hegseth, Natalie Harp, Dan Scavino and Walt Nauta.

Given the emergence of new details almost coincides with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s resignation from her role, it has sparked a conspiracy online – for which there is currently no evidence – that some in Trump’s cabinet are waking up to the idea they are expendable.

“Leavitt resigns 24 hours after it comes out Trump hid in a catering truck, used WH officials as decoys and Press Corps as potential human shields in Turkey after Iranian threat.

“Fascinating,” someone wrote.

Another said: “The number of people in Trump’s cabinet who have had a day where they realized he was fine letting them die is hilariously high.”

Someone else plainly stated: “Trump was prepared to let his staff and journalists aboard the decoy plane die.”

According to Trump, Leavitt is leaving her role to “spend more time with her beautiful young children and family”.

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