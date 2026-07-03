Donald Trump revealed his new, controversial $400m Air Force One recently – but instead of being impressed by the scale of the plane, people are focusing on one tiny, but rather embarrassing detail.

The plane, of course, has proven divisive for more than a year now. Back in May last year there were reports of US president Donald Trump planning to accept a Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family – to be used as the new Air Force One plane.

The plane itself was unveiled recently, with the 80-year-old showing off the jet at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland last week.

As you might expect, the plane is full of luxurious touches – but one tiny detail was spotted by social media users and they can’t get over it.

The detail concerns the on-board selection of books – after all, we’re sure the most important people in Trump’s administration like to get in some quality reading time when on the move.

However, not only are the books in the plane’s shelves completely fake, but they also have the same one word title “library” written on them.

The tiny detail was first noticed by people after Karoline Leavitt posted a picture from the plane and it was quickly pounced on by social media users.

One user highlighted the books and wrote: “Of course a plane full of people who have never read a book has a bookshelf of fake books with titles like ‘Library’.”





Trump can probably afford to replace them with real books if he wishes – after all, it was recently revealed that Trump generated nearly $1.2 billion from his cryptocurrency businesses last year.

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