Gavin Newsom calls Trump's dream of a Nobel Peace Prize hypocritical for this reason

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called out Donald Trump's dream of getting a Nobel Peace Prize as 'hypocritical' for one important reason.

Trump is reportedly lobbying for the prize in order to cement a legacy as a 'peacemaker', according to NBC News.

Speaking to Brian Taylor Cohen, Newsom listed off the 'war time president' actions he believes prove Trump could not be further from a peace prize.

"War on women, war on voting rights, war on Hispanics" Newsom claimed, "he sent the United States Marines, into the United States of America in one of the bluest cities in this country Los Angeles."

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings