Donald Trump's hilariously awkward moment while waiting for flyover

When waiting for something to happen on cue, it can be incredibly awkward if things don't go to plan and people are stood there waiting, waiting and waiting after either building up to it or pausing for that moment.

Well that's exactly what happened to Donald Trump during a July 4th ceremony at the White House when signing his 'big beautiful bill' into US law.

A Fox News broadcast captured the moment Trump stood with wife Melania while waiting for military flyovers to mark the occasion.

But it didn't quite go to plan as both Donald and Melania stood there expectedly - yet then start looking at each other awkwardly as if to say to each other "where are they?"

This went on for more than a minute and the flyover still didn't happen before Fox News cut away from it, leaving the impression the flyover never happened. It did indeed happen, just not exactly when planned or expected by the Trumps.

Thank goodness it did or else they could still be waiting there now...

Elsewhere on indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.