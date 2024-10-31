Donald Trump rides in a garbage truck in bizarre stunt after Biden's comments

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boarded a garbage truck in a bizarre stunt to criticise Joe Biden’s comments about his voters.

As the US presidential election race reaches its climax, both Trump and the Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris are doing all they can to earn votes in key battleground areas.

A row recently broke out after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe labelled Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during a speech at a Trump rally in New York City.

Making reference to the shocking comments, President Joe Biden allegedly said, “The only garbage I see floating out there” is his [Trump’s] supporters ”.

So, why did Donald Trump ride in a garbage truck?

The stunt came as Trump's bizarre response to Biden’s remarks. Trump undertook the stunt by first struggling to grab the handle, but eventually climbing into the passenger seat of a large white garbage truck with his campaign logo on the side and Trump flags flying from it.

The controversial former president walked from a Boeing 757 plane and onto the tarmac where the garbage truck was waiting.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump asked, reports AP , while wearing an orange and yellow high-vis vest. “This is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

Trump said “250 million people are not garbage”, appearing to suggest that he has that number of supporters, despite the entire population of the US being estimated at just over 345 million people.

“He straight up does not know the population of the United States,” one person pointed out.

Another said: “We started with 80 million Trump supporters, then Stephen Miller said it was 150 million, and now Trump says it’s 250 million. The delusion is strong with this one.”

Someone else said: “Weak man grovels for publicity stunt.”

One person suggested: “This is some s**t that feels like an episode of The Office.”

“Getting to make McDonald’s fries and sit in a garbage truck has absolutely locked in the 3-5 year old male vote,” someone else mocked.

The bizarre photo op comes just days after Trump was photographed “working” in a McDonald’s restaurant that was closed to the public , where he branded Harris “lying Kamala” after she revealed she worked at a McDonald’s restaurant during college.

