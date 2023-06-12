Here's how long Donald Trump could spend in jail

We all know that Donald Trump has been indicted, but what could that mean for his future?

The former US president has been charged with 37 counts of unauthorised possession of classified material, obstruction of justice, concealing documents and making false statements to law enforcement.

If he is found guilty of these charged, he could potentially be charged up to 20 years in prison per the most serious of charges, which racks up to a big total, according to Unilad.

That toal? 400 plus years and a $9.25 million fine if charged to the maximum.

That is no small stretch, but Trump doesn't seem to be worried. Following his indictment, Trump declared that he was “an innocent man”. “This is election interference and continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” he said.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” he wrote on social media.

Trump is due to make his first federal court appearance on Tuesday (13 June) in Miami alongside personal aide Walt Nauta.

