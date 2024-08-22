Former president Donald Trump has admitted he is struggling to come up with an insulting nickname for his political rival Kamala Harris .

Vice President Harris was officially confirmed as the nominee for the November presidential election at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago – an event at which former Apprentice candidate and rapper Lil John performed.

On the campaign trail, Trump has a track record of insulting his competitors with petty nicknames, but he openly admitted he is finding it hard to come up with one for Harris, who he is vying against to be re-elected.

At a Trump rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, he began speaking about Harris, initially pausing before calling her “comrade Kamala”.

“This calamity is on… comrade Kamala Harris’s shoulders. I think her name will be ‘comrade’ because I think that’s the most accurate name. You know I’ve been looking for a name.”

Trump continued, claiming that his nicknames have all been “successful”, though it is unclear by which measure he is basing that. He also admitted he has failed to find a name for Harris.

He continued: “You know all my names, they’ve all worked, they’ve all been very successful. And I really didn’t find one with her (Harris).”

Someone argued the admission was, “Weirdly revealing of how Harris has gotten under Trump’s skin”.

Another said: “I f**king LOVE how desperately insecure VP Harris and other women make him feel.”

One person wrote: “It is so bananas to be here in Chicago and have been in the arena last night (at the DNC) and feel the absolutely delightful, electric, joyful, inclusive vibes - and then to see bits of this incredibly sad clown show.”

