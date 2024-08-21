It was an entertaining night at the delegate roll call for the Democratic National Convention, which included an appearance from Lil Jon.

The Atlanta rapper and former Apprentice star performed at the United Center in Chicago and had the crowd cheering when he played his DJ Snake hit "Turn Down for What" when the state of Georgia announced its votes for Kamala Harris.

He also performed his tune "Get Low" where he switched up his lyrics for the occasion from To the window, to the wall!" into "VP Harris, Governor Walz!"

Previously, Lil Jon was on two seasons of Donald Trump's reality show Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 and 2013 and made it to the final four both times.

In 2016, he claimed that Trump had once called him “Uncle Tom” on the Celebrity Apprentice set, but said he wasn’t sure if Trump was aware that the term is racist.

“I can’t say if he knew what he was actually saying or not, but he did stop using that term once we explained its offensiveness,” Lil Jon tweeted. “I also want to be clear that I don’t agree with many of the statements Mr. Trump has said during his current run for President.”

Two years later, when Trump was President, he left the media baffled when he claimed he didn't know who Lil Jon was - despite the fact the rapper and DJ appeared on his show twice and made it far into both seasons.

"I don't know who Lil Jon is," Trump fired back when asked about the racism accusations.

"He was on 'The Apprentice,' " the reporter replied.

"Oh, he was?" Trump asked. "OK. Oh, I see. I don't know... I would never do that, and I don't use racist remarks, and you know what, if I did, you would've known about it."

Then in 2020, when asked by a Twitter user if he would be endorsing Trump, Lil Jon had a strong response as he replied: "HOW ABOUT F**KKKK NOOOOO."

Social media users pointed out this history when reacting to Lil Jon's performance at the Democratic National Convention.

























Wonder what Trump makes of this...

