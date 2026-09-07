Donald Trump declared the Moon as US territory – yes, really

US president Donald Trump took it upon himself to declare the Moon a US territory by suggesting the celestial body “is ours”.

The bizarre (and categorically false) declaration came during an intense Truth Social posting rampage that the president recently went on, posting several AI-generated posts within minutes of each other.

In one post, Trump shared an image of the Moon with the Earth behind it. Text overlaying the image read, “The moon is ours” with the remark finished off with a USA flag.

Though Trump may have made the claim, the Moon is in fact not owned by anyone, in part thanks to the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which is an international agreement banning any country from claiming national ownership or sovereignty of it, or any other celestial body. It was signed in Washington, London and Moscow in 1967.

“Dude is declaring the f**king moon an American territory and the entire Republican Party is still pretending he’s not insane,” someone wrote as they shared a screengrab of the post.

Another joked: “Whoa there. Maybe get control of the Strait of Hormuz before you start on the moon.”

Someone else suggested: “The insanity is strong with this one.”

“Reporter: What do you say to Americans who want affordable food, gas, healthcare, and no war?

“Trump: The Moon is Ours,” another person mocked.

“He gotta be the most bored human of all time,” one person argued.

Someone else pointed out: “Iran is escalating and inflation is ripping higher and all Trump does is posts memes about owning the moon.

“WTF? Honestly this dude is losing his mind.”

Another mocked: “How long till he re-names the moon ‘Trump Rock’?”

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