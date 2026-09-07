In the US, the cost of things such as groceries and fuel – the latter made worse by President Donald Trump’s ongoing war with Iran – show no sign of coming down, and this has resulted in Americans venting their frustrations online as the Trump administration appears to focus more on construction and renovation works.

From the construction of a White House ballroom to the disastrous attempt to revamp the Reflecting Pool, we’ve rounded up all the projects below for your reading (dis)pleasure…

The White House ballroom

Starting with arguably the most infamous and controversial construction project of Trump’s second term so far, the White House announced back in July last year that work to build a new 90,000 square foot ballroom in the government building would take place in September.

It said: “For 150 years, Presidents, Administrations, and White House Staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed. President Donald J. Trump has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future Administrations and the American people.

“The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance.

“The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of innately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people.”

Initially said to cost $200 million, in August of this year The Washington Post reported the building work could take the cost to more than $900 million.

And if that didn’t infuriate Americans, then the demolition of the East Wing of the White House for the ballroom, only for Trump to concede it didn’t need to be knocked down anyway, left people outraged.

A “DronePort” on the roof of the White House

As part of the work on the ballroom, Trump has also announced plans for the roof to serve as a “DronePort”, which the Republican said will house “the greatest drone empire you’ve ever seen”.

He said: “The entire roof is developed for military. Not only is it drone-proof - if a drone hits it, it bounces off, it won’t have any impact - but it’s also meant as a drone port so it protects all of Washington."

"The ballroom is really a shield, protecting all of the things that are built here.”

The White House columns

But the ballroom isn’t the only White House renovation to take place during Trump’s second term so far, as restoration work was also carried out on the iconic columns of the government building in August.

“The Restoration of the Thomas Jefferson Columns at the White House – The work turned out beautifully,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

The helipad

As well as this, construction of a White House helipad on the South Lawn – thought to accommodate the new Marine One fleet - began in June.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle told The Independent: “For years, the White House has desperately needed a proper helipad on White House grounds that will allow the president to land safely and also protect the beautiful South Lawn grass from the fierce exhaust fumes of the incredible Marine One.

“Thanks to President Trump, the White House has never looked better, and it will only continue to get better under his leadership.”

Meanwhile, Trump himself said the helipad would be “much better for state arrivals”, adding: “They can have events on it. They can have people go there for cocktails and then walk to the ballroom.”

The paving of the Rose Gardens

Following on from first lady Melania Trump’s controversial renovation of the Rose Garden during Trump’s first term, which saw the removal of some trees and flowers, her husband and president decided to rip up the grass in the garden to pave over it.

In March, Trump told Fox News’ The Laura Ingraham Show that the grass “just doesn’t work”.

“What was happening is, it’s supposed to have events. Every event you have, it’s soaking wet. People can’t - and the women with the high heels, it’s just too much,” he said.

The UFC Freedom 250 event

While this particular construction was only temporary (for a mixed martial arts event to mark America’s 250th anniversary and Trump’s 80th birthday), work to build a giant arena for the ‘UFC Freedom 250’ began in May and was swiftly condemned online.

Ahead of the event, which took place a month later, Trump said: “I have never seen anybody want anything so much as people want those tickets.”

The Reflecting Pool

Trump’s efforts to refresh the Reflecting Pool by the Lincoln Memorial by giving it an “American flag blue” colour have been a regular source of embarrassment for the Republican, ever since he unveiled a chart comparing the length of the pool to the height of some skyscrapers back in June.

In the same month, algae was spotted in the pool, paint was seen peeling from its floor, the National Guard was deployed as Trump made unsupported claims of “vandalism”, a duck reportedly died in the pool, and fencing was erected around its perimeter.

A month later, the pool was drained, with Trump saying this was in order to “fix the scars and the damage” done by “vandals” and “fix the water tight [sic] basin”.

The Triumphal Arch

And in one of the more recent examples, interior secretary Doug Bergum announced on September 3 that the Trump administration was preparing to start the necessary excavation work for the construction of a ‘Triumphal Arch’ in Washington, D.C’s Memorial Circle over the next two weeks.

He said: “This will be one of the Great Pieces of American Architecture, honoring the history and significance of Arlington Cemetery and befitting the most powerful Capital in the World.”

Trump unveiled plans for the arch back in April, when he said the structure will be “the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World”.

“This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington D.C. area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The plans are subject to a lawsuit, with veterans arguing the arch will obstruct the nearby military cemetery.

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

Why not read…?

\Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.