Joe Rogan calls out Trump's Lake Ontario name change: ‘It doesn’t make any sense’

Joe Rogan has called out the Trump administration’s Lake Ontario name change, calling it a “distraction” from real issues such as the Iran war.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience with comedian Brian Simpson on Tuesday (September 1), the podcast host hit out at the change and asked what the point of it was.

US president Donald Trump continues to celebrate his renaming of Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’ with AI slop of combover-sporting geese (yes, really), Google has come under fire for its decision to honour the rebrand on Google Maps.

Trump signed an executive order mandating the change on Thursday, amid a trade dispute with Canada , and after facing an initial backlash for reflecting the change in its product, Google defended its decision in a blog post on Saturday.

Apple has now done the same after Trump asked the company to update the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on its navigation app.

When asked about the intention behind the change, Rogan said: "To distract you from the fact that we're in a war that we can't win in Iran. It doesn't make any sense. Like who cares, it's Lake Ontario, it's a good name, we've had that name forever."

Rogan has previously criticised the US military actions against Iran on his podcast, saying there were no clear signs of how to end the war.





Speaking in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience earlier this summer, Rogan agreed with journalist Annie Jacobsen who claimed that there had been a "fundamental warping" of the US military.

“Yeah, without a doubt," Rogan said. “And also no clear way to resolve this at all."

He went on to say: "And it seems like our stockpiles are running dry. You know, bases are getting blown up by drones.”

The podcaster went on to say that "the real problem is it makes America an enemy and it makes us less safe because America has done this thing, this unprovoked attack and so now, they have a reason to attack back."

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