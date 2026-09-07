GTA 6 LIVE: Latest marketing plans revealed - and they're huge

Latest GTA 6 marketing plans have reportedly been revealed - and they're absolutely huge.

GTA 6 is releasing on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. There are two versions currently available for pre-order, Standard and Ultimate, and those who pre-order any version can load it a week early from 12 November.



Rockstar Games recently shared a 27-minute extended look at the most anticipated game of all time along with a number of new screenshots too, sending hype into overdrive.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Conflicting claims about GTA 6 respawns There are conflicting claims about GTA 6 respawns doing the rounds on social media. In previous Grand Theft Auto games, if players get 'wasted', they respawn from a hospital and lose some money due to hospital fees. Creator MikeShowSha claims GTA 6 will work in the same way as previous titles in that regard - however according to Kinda Funny Games, players will now spawn much closer to where they were wasted, allowing them to jump straight back into the action much more quickly. It's not officially known how GTA 6 respawns will work at the time of writing.

Latest GTA 6 marketing plans revealed - and they're huge The latest GTA 6 marketing plans have reportedly been revealed and if they happen, they will be absolutely huge. Francisco Alvarado, a freelance journalist who writes for The Miamian, reports Miami officials are keen for rules to be relaxed to allow temporary GTA 6 banners, building wraps and promotional displays to be put up in the city. Six banners are proposed at a cost of $202,000 each, resulting in a total cost of more than $1.2m. That money is understood to be earmarked for a heritage trail. The signs would be permitted from 15 October to 31 December, Alvarado reports, with a draft of the legislation saying these signs would be approved by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company. However downtown Miami homeowner associations would have to agree to the deal before it gets the green light.

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