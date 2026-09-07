White House posts AI slop depicting Trump as DC Universe superhero

The White House shared an AI-generated video depicting president Donald Trump as a DC Universe superhero and people are tired.

Gas prices in the US hit a record high over the Labor Day weekend, in large part thanks to the Iran war which US president Trump started without Congressional authorisation. Rather bafflingly, despite Trump’s performance and the subsequent poor outcomes, it hasn’t stopped the White House depicting him as a hero in posts from its official social media accounts.

In one clip, an AI-generated Trump could be seen wearing a Green Lantern Ring (as worn by the DC Universe superhero Green Lantern) as music played in the background. AI Trump then raised his hand as the ring glowed green. He appeared to build a green wall with the ring’s power and a holographic “American manufacturing” cityscape. At one point, green military aircraft flew over his head as he held up the glowing ring.

The White House captioned the clip, “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power... Green Lantern's light!”

Given the real-world issues average Americans are facing, people are appalled.

“Day 190 of the Iran War,” someone pointed out.

Another said: “This can’t be real life.”

Someone else asked: “What the actual f**k is happening in the US?”=

“The most bizarre collapse of a once-powerful nation in world history—a vigorous swan dive into an empty pool enabled by a lazy, incurious public.

“F**king idiots,” one person excoriated.

Someone argued: “Anything to distract from gas prices.”

Another person wrote, “Just normal 2026 government communications” along with an upside down smiley emoji.

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