It's been 12 whole years since The Inbetweeners were last on our screens; but this morning (Monday 7 September), Netflix delighted long-time fans of the show with confirmation a third movie is on its way - and in production.

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas are all reprising their roles as Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright, Neil Sutherland and Simon Cooper respectively.

The Channel 4 show's original creators, Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, will also be back as writers and directors on the movie, aptly titled 'The Inbetweeners 3'.

What's more, the streaming platform even dropped its first teaser, which shows the friends being bundled back into Simon's iconic yellow car (with a flat tyre, no less), struggling to get it to start.

"Oh for f*** sake", he mutters.

The group is noticeably older - now sporting beards - but the context around their age or the plot aren't yet known. In fact, we still don't have a release date.

Fans are understandably excited that one of their favourite comfort watches is back, however, there's a running theme in the feedback: Will it be 2026-friendly, or the same Inbetweeners that made it popular in the first place?

"As much as I’m looking forward to this I think it’s going to be a massive flop. Not a chance they get away with some of the humour from the series and the first two films," one person wrote.

"This is either going to be the best thing ever or so cringe," a second wrote, while someone else chimed in: "I hope they don’t botch this. Nothing scarier than a perfect series/film trying to go again after so long just for the nostalgia."

However, others are slightly more optimistic.

"Buckley won’t allow this to be s***, I have full faith", one added.

"The game is so back", someone else penned, alongside a GIF of the first movie's iconic nightclub dance scene.

"I can't wait for this", another summarised.

We'll update you with all of the release date details as they come in. For now at least, you've got time for a rewatch of the series.

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