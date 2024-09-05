Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance are really struggling to convince voters they’re not “weird” - with Trump’s latest attempt to dismiss the claim being followed by a bizarre rant about mosquitoes.

Vance - whose vice presidential campaign has been marred by couch memes, among many other things - has already tried to rubbish the suggestion by claiming it’s “a little bit of projection” from his Democratic rivals Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“I think what it is, is two people, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who aren’t comfortable in their own skin, because they’re uncomfortable with their policy positions for the American people.”

“And so they’re name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they’re going to make their lives better,” he added.

Now, in a pre-recorded event with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, former US president Trump has addressed the “weird” allegation by turning it on the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate.

“There is something weird with that guy [Walz]. He’s a weird guy. JD is not weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock.

“We’re not weird. We are other things, perhaps, but we’re not weird,” Trump said.

Except such an assertion was undermined moments later when the convicted felon went on a tangent about hating mosquitoes.

He said: “I hate mosquitos. I’m surprised, I didn’t think we had... We don’t like those mosquitoes running around.

“We want nothing to do with them — and we want nothing to do with bad politicians that hate our country, too.”

Pretty weird, Donald.

Using Trump’s words against him, the official Twitter account for Harris’ campaign has since shared a clip of the Republican’s response to ridicule him further:

Others have also commented on Trump’s remarks to say the “weird” allegation is definitely getting under his skin:





In other developments, what with Charli XCX saying “goodbye forever” to ‘brat summer’, the Harris campaign has since replaced their brat-style Twitter/X banner with a “great” Trump post from his Truth Social account.

“Is she talking about me,” the post from 22 August reads.

Sounds like Harris is living in Trump’s head rent-free…

