JD Vance gives unconvincing reaction to 'weird' accusations

JD Vance has given a pretty unconvincing response to being branded “weird” by Democrats online over recent days.

It's reported current Vice President Kamala Harris and her allies are labelling Donald Trump and Vance this in interviews and online, particularly in relation to Vance's previous suggestion that political leaders who didn't have biological children "don't really have a direct stake" in the country and for comments on abortion.

Also included within that are comments Vance made about Democrats being "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives".

When asked about being labelled “weird” in an interview with CNN, he said of Harris and her running mate Tim Walz: “Certainly they've levied that charge against me more than anybody else... I accept their attacks, but I think it is a little bit of projection.”





He also told CNN’s Dana Bash: “I think what it is, is two people, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who aren’t comfortable in their own skin, because they’re uncomfortable with their policy positions for the American people.”

“And so they’re name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they’re going to make their lives better. I think that’s weird, Dana, but look, they can call me whatever they want to.”

Meanwhile, Vance ’s wife, Usha Vance, has spoken about how her husband likes to spend his spare time – and according to her, he’s into “dorky” card game Magic: The Gathering .

