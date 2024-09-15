Who is Laura Loomer – the far-right activist and dog food eater with 'ties to Donald Trump'?

While Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are the main two names in US politics which most people are talking about at the moment, one other individual – a far-right conspiracy theorist known as Laura Loomer – is also floating around and trending on social media.

So who exactly is she?

Loomer describes herself as an “investigative journalist” and hosts her own show on the controversial streaming site Rumble titled Loomer Unleashed. She’s based in Florida, backs the “America First” principle parroted by Trump, and has claimed 9/11 was an “inside job”.

The “proud Islamophobe” has also tried – and failed – twice to get elected to congress in 2020 and 2022, and in remarks similar to Trump, has claimed her election was “stolen” from her.

Wait, what’s this about dog food?

Oh yes, just last week she was filmed actually eating dog food on her Rumble livestream because it’s “human grade” and “so healthy and natural that you can actually eat it yourself”.

The brand is called Pawsitive, and while one viral tweet from writer Derek Guy has seen him claim he set up the “fake” company “last month”, this has been widely considered to be a “troll” from the Twitter user – not least because data from the company’s official Facebook page states it was first created back in May, not August.

What does Donald Trump have to say about Loomer?

On Friday, in a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Loomer “doesn’t work” for his presidential campaign.

“She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME,” he said.

He has, however, also described her as a “very important person, politically”, a “woman with courage” and a “fantastic person”.

Even Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks she shouldn’t be associated with Trump

Yep, fellow far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene – US representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district – has criticised Loomer, slamming her for “appalling and extremely racist” remarks the commentator issued ahead of this week’s presidential debate warning that “the White House will smell like curry and White House facilitated via a call center” if Harris wins in November.

Harris’s mother is from India, and Greene wrote to Loomer in response to the racist tweet: “This does not represent President Trump. This type of behaviour should not be tolerated ever.”

She went further in comments to CNN on Thursday, when she said: “I don’t think that she has the experience or the right mentality to advise a very important presidential election.”

Crikey.

