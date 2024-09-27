When speaking about the two assassination attempts on husband Donald Trump, Melania said she wishes that people knew how much of a "family man" he is.

Melania was interviewed by Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt about the attempts on her husband's life and was asked what she wished people knew about her husband.

Melania said: "That he's really a family man, he loves his family, he loves his country and all he wants [is to] build better and prosperous."

In the context of what was asked and to try and dissuade any further attempts on Donald Trump's life, it seems to be understandable that she wants to protect him to help to stop anything abhorrent as that from happening again.

But social media users think calling Donald a "family man" might be a bit of a stretch.

Donald has a checkered history when it comes to this - he cheated on his first wife with his eventual second, made comments after marrying Melania he could grab women by the genitals because he was famous, has faced accusations of sexual misconduct while they've been married and was earlier this year convicted of paying hush money to a pornstar.

And social media users have been quick to roast Melania for going as far as calling her husband a "family man".

One commented: "He's only cheated on all three of his wives. Family man indeed."

"A family man yet he's cheating on her? Interesting," wrote another.

One said: "LOL. Whose family man is he?"

Another commented they had "eye roll cramps".

One added: "Just not her family 🤣"

Another said: "The guy loves families so much that he's on his third!"

"She's redefining 'family man' in her own way! 😂" mused one.

Another commented: "He is really a multiple families man."



