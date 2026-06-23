Rival celebrations expose deep divisions for America's 250th anniversary

The intricate tapestry of the American narrative is laid bare within the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, where contrasting artefacts speak volumes about the nation's enduring complexities.

Just inside, the gavel wielded by Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the U.S. House, sits in stark proximity to a red "Make America Great Again" cap.

Nearby, a shirt bearing a pink triangle and "Silence = Death," a protest against government inaction during the AIDS crisis, hangs beside a campaign shirt for President Ronald Reagan, whose administration faced criticism for its perceived indifference to the epidemic.

These poignant juxtapositions form part of a wider exhibition, "In Pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness," which commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence. Featuring items from a Revolutionary War-era gunboat to a 1970 Earth Day flag, the display serves as a powerful reminder that the profound challenges and divisions gripping the U.S. in the age of President Donald Trump, while stark, are far from unprecedented.

"In some of those contestations, people find the hope and the resiliency to move forward," remarked Anthea M. Hartig, the museum's director. "History is filled with those moments where we think we're completely falling apart as we did in the Civil War and then we're trying to figure out how to build it back together again."

The ferris wheel on the National Mall is lit as preparation continues for the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Washington AP Photo/Jon Elswick

However, this unifying historical theme is currently being tested as the anniversary celebrations intensify. The emergence of Freedom 250, an organisation aligned with the White House, has created a rival to America 250, a bipartisan group established by Congress a decade ago. This proliferation of distinct celebratory bodies underscores a growing sentiment that even a significant national milestone can become a source of division.

The tumultuous aftermath of this political schism is evident on the National Mall, where preparations for "The Great American State Fair" are underway. A number of artists, including Martina McBride, have withdrawn from performances, citing a lack of awareness regarding the event's political undertones.

The president himself is now scheduled to speak there on Wednesday. A "split screen" scenario is anticipated on July Fourth, with America 250 hosting a concert in Los Angeles featuring Queen Latifah, Chris Stapleton, and The Smashing Pumpkins, while the president returns to the National Mall for what he has described as a "Trump rally."

This approach contrasts sharply with past presidential addresses on high-profile national holidays. In 1986, Reagan spoke from New York Harbour to mark the Statue of Liberty's centenary, while in 1976, President Gerald Ford delivered an address from Independence Hall in Philadelphia for the bicentennial.

Their speeches consistently emphasised commonality and unity, framing the moment within a broader historical context that transcended their individual presidencies. Reagan famously quipped he "wouldn't even think about trying to compete with a fireworks display" while noting "all the celebration of this day is rooted in history."

Ford spoke of the "American adventure" as a "continuing process," asserting: "Liberty is for all men and women as a matter of equal and unalienable right. The establishment of justice and peace abroad will in large measure depend upon the peace and justice we create here in our own country, where we still show the way."

In contrast, the president tends to place the focus squarely on himself. He became the first president to host the Kennedy Center honours last year after a Trump-backed board named him chairman, a move that saw his name added to the building until a federal judge declared it illegal and ordered its removal.

More recently, he has reshaped Washington in his image, demolishing the East Wing of the White House for a ballroom and planning a triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery. Renovations are also eyed for East Potomac Park, even as he grapples with the return of algae at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which he remodelled last month.

He recently hosted a UFC fight at the White House. "Trump is putting himself at the centre of the story," observed Mark Updegrove, chairman of the LBJ Foundation and a presidential historian. "Trump does not consider himself the steward of the presidency. He considers himself the embodiment of it."

As the anniversary approaches, the nation finds itself in a sombre mood. An April poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that only about a quarter of Americans believe the U.S. stands above all other countries. Approximately three in ten now suggest there are better countries than the U.S., a notable increase from 19 per cent in a June 2016 AP-NORC poll.

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, June 21, 2026, following a trip to Camp David AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Furthermore, Americans are less likely to view a democratically elected government as "extremely" or "very" important to the nation's identity than they were just a few years ago, with about two-thirds now holding this view, down from 80 per cent in 2021.

Against this backdrop, it is perhaps unsurprising that groups dedicated to the anniversary have multiplied. Even this year's Super Bowl halftime show, typically a rare cultural moment uniting much of the country, faced a rival programme after conservatives objected to Bad Bunny performing on the main stage.

In the final days leading up to the holiday, both Freedom 250 and America 250 are outwardly attempting to downplay any tensions. Rachel Reisner, spokesperson for Freedom 250, stated that the organisation is focused on "signature events and initiatives," including the fair, and is "sparking a unifying movement across all 50 states."

Rosie Rios, chair of America 250, affirmed her priority is delivering programming for all Americans, whether through eight consecutive ball drops across the country, student competitions, or a massive volunteer effort.

Regarding other emerging organisations like Freedom 250, she concluded, "the more celebrations, the merrier. We can't be all things to all Americans. But we have something for every American and the more opportunities for everyone to participate in July 4th and beyond, we're thrilled."