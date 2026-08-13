Crimson Desert Nintendo Switch 2 release plans and sequels officially revealed

Pearl Abyss, the developer behind the hit open-world action adventure game Crimson Desert, has shared an update on its plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 port and potential sequels.

Before Crimson Desert, the South Korean studio was best known for its MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Black Desert Online.

Since Crimson Desert released in March to huge success, developers have been continuing to update the game incredibly frequently, refining bugs that players have come across and listening to feedback.

In a recent earnings letter, Pearl Abyss bosses outlined what the future holds for Crimson Desert.

The letter said: "In the case of Switch 2, while optimisation is required, the game is currently playable at a foundational level and technical evaluations are underway to ensure performance optimisation and compliance with our quality standards.

"While it is difficult to confirm a definitive launch schedule at this time, we are working toward a release targeted for the first half of 2027."

And while there are no immediate plans for any sequels, the letter said: "Crimson Desert is not a one-off title but a core flagship IP of our company designed for long-term growth and expansion.

"Accordingly, while we remain open to various possibilities - including add-on content, platform expansion and sequel titles - our immediate development priority is centred on Crimson Desert DLCs and our next pipelines.

"Regarding the broader Crimson Desert franchise, we will evaluate future development opportunities in due course as we service the main game and its DLCs, taking into account user feedback, market conditions and commercial performance."

Crimson Desert is out now on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC.



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