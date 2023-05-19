DeSantis supporters accuse Trump of going ‘woke’ after Disney debacle

The feud between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump continues after it was announced that Disney had abandoned its plans to build an almost $1 billion corporate campus, and relocate 2000 staff members to Florida.

The change of plans is allegedly due to an ongoing conflict between the corporate giant at Florida governor.

Trump and DeSantis used to be good friends and allies, but as rumours about DeSantis’ run for the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 heighten, with a rumoured announcement on May 25, Trump has switched to attacking the governor.

As a result, Trump and DeSantis fans have begun attacking one another on social media. And the latest claim being made by DeSantis fans is that Trump and his supporters have ‘gone woke’.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



In light of the announcement that Disney was no longer moving its staff to Florida, the Trump campaign quickly capitalised on the moment to mock DeSantis. In an email sent to supporters titled ‘President Trump is Always Right’ is a post from Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, dated April 18th 2023.

The post reads: ‘DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney. His original P.R. Plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face. Disney’s next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor.’ He added, ‘ Watch! That would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!’

In response to Trump, DeSantis supporters have claimed Trump has ‘gone woke’ and supports Disney.





Even some Trump supporters are unhappy with the Republican candidate’s apparent support for Disney, which many on the right view as progressive.

But it didn’t stop many of them from hitting back against DeSantis:





And of course, those who didn’t support Trump or DeSantis weighed in:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.