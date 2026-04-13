People think this bizarre moment Donald Trump told a UFC fighter he was too good looking to fight is too unbelievable for even fiction.

Across his two tenures as US president, Trump has made it somewhat of a habit to comment on the appearance, and often attractiveness, of other men that he meets.

Openly admitting that he is a “looks person” , Trump called Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa a “ young attractive guy ” and called the president of Paraguay “very handsome” .

Now, he’s been at it again as he told Brazilian mixed martial artist Paulo Costa he was too handsome to fight and could be a model at a UFC event in Miami over the weekend.

“You’re a beautiful guy. Great fighter,” Trump told Costa, and also tapped him on the knee.

“You could be a model, you look so good. You’re too good-looking to be a fighter. You are some fighter. Thank you, man.”

Political commentator Mehdi Hasan reacted, arguing: “If the Netflix writers’ room wrote this scene for their fictional president, it would be rejected as too silly and unbelievable.”

A House representative pointed out: “This is what the president chose to do last night.

“Not lowering gas prices. Not bringing our troops home. Not ending his costly war.

“You deserve better.”





“Not y’all President out here flirting,” another posted.

One person pointed out: “He loves beautiful men.”

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