Trump is commenting on 'good-looking' muscly men again

Donald Trump has been making bizarre comments again after complimenting the “muscles” and good looks of US Coast Guard Academy cadets.

A recurring theme that has emerged throughout his presidency is that it appears US president Trump likes to comment on attractive men when speaking publicly, especially ones with big muscles.

Trump has previously been heard telling an MMA fighter he was “beautiful” and “too good looking” to fight, thirsting over ICE agents and their “much larger, and harder, muscles” and calling the Syrian president a “young attractive guy” .

And on Wednesday (20 May), he was at it again during a bizarre moment at the US Coast Guard Academy graduation in Connecticut, where he gave a rambling commencement address to the cadets.

During one moment when a graduate being recognised for his academic record came on stage, Trump began ranting.

“Get up, I want to see this guy,” 79-year-old Trump began, before shaking his hand on stage. “I hate good-looking men.”

Elsewhere, another cadet, who achieved perfect scores on fitness tests, was honoured.

Trump said: “I wanna check him out … Look at the muscles on this guy. I just hit him on the shoulder and hurt my hand, it’s like hitting a rock.”

The bizarre scene had people talking.

One wrote: "My criticism of this speech going into it was going to be that the President made it about himself and not the cadets—but BOY did he make it about the cadets."



"Normal stuff," another joked.













Another wrote: “Jesus. Get a room.”

Someone else argued: “In the Good Timeline this man is co-hosting Drag Race.”

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