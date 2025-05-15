Donald Trump calls Syrian president a 'young attractive guy' after lifting sanctions

Donald Trump appeared to fawn over Ahmed al-Sharaa calling him "a young attractive guy" when asked by press on Air Force One how he found the Syrian president.

Trump met the leader of Syria in Saudi Arabia on his tour of the Middle East, also stopping in Qatar.

The President of the United States went on to say "he's got a real shot at pulling it together" Syria hopes to rejoin the international area after the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in 2024.

This was the first meeting between a US and a Syrian president for 25 years with Trump lifting all sanctions against the country.

