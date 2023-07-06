Trump Jr branded a 'big baby' by Australian politician after postponing tour

Donald Trump Jr has been called "a big baby" for postponing his tour in Australia.

The charming insult came from the country's home affairs minister, Clare O'Neill, who also slammed him for not being "very popular".

Trump Jr was meant to speak in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne as part of a Turning Point Australia event.

But yesterday, the controversial group blamed "cancel culture" (of course) and said the tour was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Turning Point Australia wrote: “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps. Hold on to your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more #CancelCulture.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a separate statement, the promoter said it had been forced to postpone the tour due to a visa delay.

“The visa, which has now been issued, was only received late afternoon of Wednesday 5 July, only 24 hours before Donald Trump Jr was set to board a flight to Sydney.”

It is this course of events that O'Neill disputed. In a now deleted tweet, she said he had been given a visa, writing: “Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square – but he says it was stolen. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour,” the Labor minister wrote.

“Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.”

Safe to say, this rattled Turning Point.

A spokesperson from the group told the Guardian: “Turning Point Australia is not going to dignify the minister’s tweets with a comment. Suffice to say she is entitled to her opinion and freedom of speech no matter how idiotic.”

It is not clear whose versions of events is correct given there is not yet evidence as to whether Trump Jr got a visa or not. Regardless, calling him a "big baby" is something we can get behind.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.