Donald Trump appeared to threaten demolition in the latest threat amid the Kennedy Center naming row .

Throughout his second term as president, we have seen Trump succeed in putting his name on many things, including an airport, geographic points and governmental buildings. But, a row has erupted over one coveted vanity project – putting Trump’s name on the The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts – after a federal judge blocked a proposal to do so.

In February 2025, after Donald Trump replaced the existing leaders and board of trustees, and made himself chairman, multiple performers scheduled to play at the venue cancelled their appearances.

Trump’s hand-picked Kennedy Center board members voted to close the venue for “repairs”, with the Trump administration claiming that its dire financial situation can only be solved by putting Trump’s name on the building. In a recent Truth Social post, Trump even suggested the renovations “will not take place” until his name is put on the building.

Speaking to the press, Trump claimed: “For me to go and fix it, I’m the one capable of fixing it, and then have to subsidise it for years to come because you will lose with the Kennedy Center … I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition. Because, frankly, if we don’t do that, it’s going to close, it’ll end up being ripped down. It’s in very, very bad shape. Very dangerous shape.”

Someone suggested: “He’s going to tear JFK’s memorial down because they won’t let him put HIS name on it.”

Another wrote: A single exchange that perfectly encapsulates the modern right: give me what I want or I’ll break it so nobody can have it.”

“Looking forward to seeing this quoted in litigation,” one person suggested.

Another argued: “He is absolutely going to demolish The Kennedy Center. I’d guess sometime in the coming days/weeks. Much like he did the East Wing and Jackie’s Rose Garden. And no one will stop him because no one ever stops him.

“The smallest man who ever lived.”

Someone else said: “Now he’s literally saying he’ll rip the Kennedy Center down if he can’t put his name on it. He’s so damn predictable and petty. This guy needs to get the hell out of the WH and our lives.”

One person remarked: “This is now the second day in a row that Trump has effectively said he needs his name on the building, or he won't help it.”

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