Gavin Newsom skewers Trump over disaster relief threat: 'This is sick'

Gavin Newsom has skewered Donald Trump over his “sick” threat to withhold disaster relief if constituents don’t vote the way he wants.

During a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday (16 September), Trump issued what some have deemed a chilling threat as he campaigned for GOP Senate nominee Michael Whatley.

Not for the first time, Trump urged the audience to “pretend I’m on the ticket” in the upcoming November midterm elections where Democratic candidate Roy Cooper faces Whatley in the North Carolina Senate race.

At one point during the rally, Trump appeared to jokingly threaten to withhold relief funds if Whatley didn’t win.

“We spent more than $2 billion in FEMA for funding. And, you know, you’re waiting for some additional money to take care of some of the back and I’m going to get that to you, Michael. Now if Michael loses I’m not sending it, OK. No, I’m only kidding, you’re getting it. You’re going to get it, Michael,” Trump said.

While Trump claimed he was joking, not everyone saw the funny side.

California governor Gavin Newsom wrote: “This is SICK! Donald Trump is threatening to hold disaster relief hostage based on how people vote.

“This UN-AMERICAN PRESIDENCY ENDS on November 3rd.”

One person commented: “This is gross. He's grotesque. Vile, actually.”

Another suggested: “Trump isn't joking. He did this to New Jersey and other blue states seeking funding to recover from last winter's storms. What kind of leader does that to their own people?”

“A joke ?? or a veiled truth ??” one person asked.

Someone mocked: “Totally normal to bribe and threaten people that are waiting for disaster relief money smh.”

“The President is joking about not sending aid to communities devastated by disasters.

“So funny. So humorous,” one person said.

Another asked: “Had enough yet?”

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