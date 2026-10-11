Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant about how hard it is to start a lawnmower and everyone is completely baffled.

On the campaign trail, the US president has come out with some pretty noteworthy remarks, suggesting that Iran attacking LA and San Diego would be a “small price to pay” and “threatening” to withhold government help from states if the Republican candidate doesn’t win.

But perhaps one of the most bizarre tangents he went on revolved around how (apparently) difficult it is to operate a lawnmower nowadays.

“You need to be a student at the top of your class at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) to turn on a lawnmower nowadays, you know? But I got rid of all that stuff. Now you can have a lawnmower,” Trump said, then mimicked the action of pulling the starter rope, to which the audience cheered and applauded.

Yes, we’re just as baffled as you are by this midterm message.

Someone mocked: “Our long national nightmare (of overly complicated lawnmowers) is over. Thank God.”

Another asked: “People really listen to this s**t?”





“Why are they clapping,” one person questioned.

Someone suggested: “Translation: The world’s dumbest man doesn't know how to start a lawnmower.

“Which 99% of only require 2 basic steps.”

Another mocked: “YOU KNOW HOW TO START THAT? YOU MUST BE A GENIUS.”

One person commented: “The dum(b)est president in American history.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.