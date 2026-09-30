Trump hit with unfortunate irony over super intelligence accord

“Covfefe” is arguably the most infamous typo put out into the world by US president Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean another unfortunate spelling mistake from the 80-year-old has gone without ridicule online.

After Trump convened tech CEOs for a summit on Tuesday about so-called “super intelligence” (which the Republican prefers to the term 'artificial intelligence'), a White House accord was issued.

It reads: “In order to build a positive future for the American people and the world, we believe every company is responsible for developing its own technology safely and in a way that builds trust with customers and the public.

“This starts with every company that is training and deploying frontier models having robust internal processes and controls to ensure that their technology behaves as intended and that any issues are promptly identified and resolved.”

It goes on to list four audit and control processes for companies, including “robust internal controls” for monitoring models in areas such as cybersecurity and chemical threats and ensuring they “do not hack or access technical systems in unintended ways”, and “[empowering] an internal team to ensure all the controls, monitoring, and detection are operating as intended”, with oversight from an independent external auditor or evaluator.

Yet away from the technicalities, eagle-eyed social media users have spotted an awkward typo among the signatories, which include Sundar Pichai of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Greg Brockman of OpenAI and Elon Musk of XAI.

Underneath his very familiar signature, Trump’s title was given as “President of the Unites States”.

No, that’s not our typo – the Republican misspelled ‘united’.

And people were quick to point out that fact:

“Only Trump could misspell United States on an official document talking about intelligence,” wrote Jessiah of the Pondering Politics podcast:

Former congressman Justin Amash noted: “’President of the Unites States’”

“America is run by SI (Super Idiots),” wrote @LePapillonBlu2:

And retired Navy intel officer Travis Akers said: “’United States’ is misspelled on the artificial intelligence document signed by Trump”:

Yikes.

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