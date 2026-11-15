US president Donald Trump has already come under fire for focusing his attention on Hollywood and the entertainment industry amid flights being grounded nationwide on Friday – the second time that has happened since 9/11.

While this week’s outage, which lasted more than four hours, was reportedly due to new technology being added to America’s air traffic control system overloading old equipment, the 80-year-old convicted felon claimed the last grounding back in January 2023 was “due to incompetence”.

The rediscovered Truth Social post reads: “All flights have been canceled throughout the Good Ol’ USA due to incompetence and the fact that we are now living in the equivalent of a Third World Nation.

“I talk about our obsolete airports all the time at our big America First Rallies. We have no Borders, no Energy Independence (anymore!), no airports, no Nothing.

“We do have Massive Inflation, a Rotten Economy, and RIGGED ELECTIONS.”

This prompted PatriotTakes to share the Truth Social post with the common adage: “There’s always a tweet”:

Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star John Cleese commented: “Hilarious. Perhaps he should complain to the person in charge”:

And another X/Twitter user tweeted: “Guess we don’t have competent leadership”:

It wasn’t the only social media post from the Trump administration to be criticised amid the outage, as the White House took to X/Twitter on Friday to declare that “English is the official language of the United States”.

Another user replied: “Hey can you get the airplanes to work”:

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