Abdul El-Sayed’s blunt 8-word message for Democrats who missed Pete Hegseth vote

Abdul El-Sayed hit out at Pete Hegseth in a new interview, while also leaving a blunt message for the 11 Democrats who failed to vote after House Republicans blocked a procedural hurdle that would have led to a vote on accusations against the Pentagon chief.

The US Senator-elect was speaking after the House of Representatives voted 211-204.

Speaking to CNN, Hegseth said: “Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this. You are failing your responsibility. You have mishandled this war."

“So just resign. Make it easy for everybody instead of, in the end, getting taken out, because that is clearly what’s happening."

El-Sayed went on to speak directly to the 11 Democrats who didn't turn up to vote.

When asked about them, El-Sayed said: “You should show up and do your job.”

Commentator Harry Sisson was another to criticise the Democrats who missed the vote, writing on social media: "Absolutely unacceptable that 11 House Dems just *missed* the vote to proceed with the impeachment of Pete Hegseth. What’s the point of being a Rep if you’re not gonna be there for stuff like this?"

Another wrote: "WE GIVE THEM A BLUE TSUNAMI AND THEY IMMEDIATELY START SQUANDERING IT IN MULTIPLE WAYS."

It comes after Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth Monday, accusing him of unlawfully waging war in Iran and Yemen, capturing former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and striking suspected drug trafficking boats. Hegseth has vehemently denied the allegations.

The House voted 211-204 to send the articles to the Judiciary Committee, essentially killing the effort.

President Trump reacted to the news via Truth Social, saying, “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete. Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot. The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped!”

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