Donald Trump ’s four-word response to his net worth going up by billions during his time as president may be any president’s most “out of touch” moment yet.

Much has been said about US president Trump and the huge amount of money he has made personally during his presidency, far more so than other presidents in history.

In 2025, the first year of presidency, Trump raked in more than $2.2 billion through various streams, whether it be cryptocurrency, stocks, early access to Truth Social, merchandise or oil and gas trades. And it’s a trend that has continued in 2026.

During a 60 Minutes interview on CBS News, host Ross Douthat spoke with him about it. Douthat said: “There’s a Forbes story that said that your net worth went up by $3 billion dollars.”

Trump’s response? – “Well, so did everyone’s.”

The president also told Douthat, “You should have had stock.”

His remark comes as many Americans are struggling with the cost in living, in large part due to Trump’s Iran war pushing the price of fuel and food up.

“I think this may actually be the most out of touch moment any politician has ever had in American political history,” someone argued.

Another pointed out: “Trump’s net worth reportedly jumps $3 billion. Meanwhile, Americans struggle to afford groceries, rent and healthcare.

“His advice? ‘You should have had stock.’ Let them eat stocks.”

Another wrote: “Yes this is the most politically & culturally tone deaf statement since ‘let them eat cake.’”

Someone else said: “Everyone’s net worth didn’t jump $3 billion. Most of us just watched the grocery bill jump.”

One person suggested: “Trump is going to tank Republican politics for as long as he can.”

Another added: “I'm sure Trump's dirt poor, red state voters will love hearing that they should have had stock.”

“Look no further than this man for why Republicans got shellacked in the midterms,” one person suggested.

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