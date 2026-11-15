US president Donald Trump’s White House is known for being creative in its X/Twitter posts – mainly through its excessive and unusual use of imagery generated using artificial intelligence – but an attempt to experiment with X’s image display settings left other social media users with one particular interpretation.

In a post to the platform on Friday, the Trump administration shared an image of the 80-year-old convicted felon raising his fist in the air, along with the words “America always wins”, except it was a photo split up into 20 smaller, vertical photos.

Except, with each picture leaving a thin white gap either side of it, the whole image makes it look as though the Republican is behind bars.

“Nice prison bars,” tweeted The Lincoln Project, a pro-democracy organisation opposed to Trumpism:

One account commented: “The prison bars”:

And another said: “Looks good behind bars”:

Trump avoided a prison sentence in January last year, when he received an unconditional discharge after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, stemming from his reimbursements to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen for his hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

And a law enforcement-related blunder similar to the prison bars-style photo happened in 2023, when Trump sold t-shirts bearing the words “never surrender” alongside a mugshot of the president – taken when he, well, surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia.

Oops.

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