US president Donald Trump has delivered yet another bizarre speech, which is making headlines this week, after the Republican addressed graduating cadets at the US Military Academy at West Point and decided to talk about irrelevant topics such as golf, Al Capone and “trophy wives”.

The convicted felon, who sported a red MAGA cap for the event on Saturday, also broke from tradition and opted not to stay and shake the hands of every graduate at the ceremony – unlike his predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Twitter/X users have since criticised Trump's actions, with TikToker and political commentator Harry Sisson condemning the president’s decision as “disgraceful”:

Another branded it “disappointing”:

But that wasn’t the only shocking thing to emerge from Trump’s time at West Point, as the US president also dedicated part of his speech to mock the late real estate developer William Leavitt, widely considered to be the inventor of the modern American suburb.

Trump said: “He had nothing to do. He ended up getting a divorce, found a wife. Can you say a trophy wife?

“It didn’t work out too well – that doesn’t work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives, it doesn’t work out.

“It made him happy for a little while, at least. He found a new wife.”

Social media users were appalled by the ramble, with one saying he turned the graduation ceremony into “a Mar-a-Lago dinner monologue”:

Another questioned why he was talking about Leavitt in this particular context:

And a third wrote it is “remarkable how many people accept this as the new normal”:

The criticism of Trump’s speech comes just days after Republican commentator and podcaster Riley Gaines appeared on Fox News to rant about Maryland graduates being addressed by Kermit the Frog.

Yes, really.

