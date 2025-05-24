In news we can’t quite believe we’re reporting, one unusual character is being targeted and criticised by Republicans on national television: star of The Muppets, Kermit the Frog.

The iconic green amphibian addressed graduates at the University of Maryland – of which his creator, Jim Henson, is an alumnus – on Friday, hoping to inspire those in the crowd as they leave education.

He said: “As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice, if you’re willing to listen to a frog.

“Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand, and taking the leap side by side, because life is better, when we leap together.”

Wise words from a ‘ribbitting’ speech, Kermit (sorry).

But one Republican podcaster wasn’t so keen, fuming onFox News that the university’s decision to have Kermit address students was “unserious, out-of-touch” and “insulting”.

Riley Gaines, host of the Gaines for Girls podcast, said: “Imagine being a 22-year-old student, who is graduating with your degree in aerospace engineering, and a frog from The Muppets is on stage, telling you to stay connected with your people.

“I mean, you can’t even make this up. Instead of honouring entrepreneurs or veterans or innovators, they picked Kermit the Frog.

“We have students who are drowning in debt, who are struggling to find jobs, and universities are handing them out to puppets … I see this as the same institutions who have been pushing political agendas and cancel culture now want to use a puppet to inspire students.”

Yes, really – and Twitter/X users couldn’t believe it either:

Another commented that they would “rather listen to Kermit” at their graduation ceremony:

While a third mentioned Gaines’ accomplishments in comparison to Kermit’s – specifically that the swimmer, who is opposed to trans athletes’ participation in women’s sports, tied in fifth place in the 200-yard final at the NCAA championships in 2022:

And Kermit isn’t the only Muppet character to come under attack by Republicans in recent months.

On 1 May, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending taxpayer funding of what he considered “biased media” – including PBS, the network home to the children’s TV programme Sesame Street.

A fact sheet accompanying the EO took aim at the beloved series for once partnering with CNN for “a town hall aimed [at] presenting children with a one-sided narrative to ‘address racism’ amid the Black Lives Matter riots”.

It was announced on Tuesday that the streaming giant Netflix struck a deal with the production company behind the show to host 90 hours’ worth of previous episodes available on its service later this year, along with the programme’s 56th season.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.