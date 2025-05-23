Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

Students at PACE University have said they "got the ick" at their graduation when an AI voiceover announced their names.

Queuing to scan the barcodes for their names before collecting their certificates the students looked comparable to fruit and vegetables at a supermarket checkout.

According to students, the university made them aware that they'd be using an AI announcer and directed them to a website to phonetically spell out their names and confirm if the voiceover was pronouncing it correctly.

For some this may come as a relief after fears of mispronunciation on one of the most important days of their lives, however for some the leap feels alienating and impersonal.

