Footage of Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, appearing on Dancing with the Stars has resurfaced online, as the war between his country and Russia continues.

Mr Zelensky, who was previously a comedian playing the president of Ukraine in a TV series before he became the actual president, won the very first season of the popular dancing show in 2006.

Dancing with the Stars is based on the BBC One contest, Strictly Come Dancing, by the way.

The Ukrainian president’s past appearance on the programme resurfaced on social media on Saturday, when a Twitter user shared a montage of his dances with the caption: “So apparently Zelensky won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining.”

And we’d be inclined to agree, as Mr Zelensky displayed excellent footwork and ballroom dancing – including one routine where the future president and his professional partner are blindfolded.

Twitter users loved the routines, too.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It isn’t the only past clip of Mr Zelensky to resurface in recent days, either.

A video of the president, acting in a drama as… erm… the president, went viral online as his character went on a rant about corruption.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.