Footage of Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, appearing on Dancing with the Stars has resurfaced online, as the war between his country and Russia continues.
Mr Zelensky, who was previously a comedian playing the president of Ukraine in a TV series before he became the actual president, won the very first season of the popular dancing show in 2006.
Dancing with the Stars is based on the BBC One contest, Strictly Come Dancing, by the way.
The Ukrainian president’s past appearance on the programme resurfaced on social media on Saturday, when a Twitter user shared a montage of his dances with the caption: “So apparently Zelensky won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining.”
And we’d be inclined to agree, as Mr Zelensky displayed excellent footwork and ballroom dancing – including one routine where the future president and his professional partner are blindfolded.
Twitter users loved the routines, too.
zelenskyy could ride on a horse shirtless but putin could never pull off a white striped suit with a matching fedora— Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1645930993
Dude is a legend.— Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc (@Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc) 1645932038
It\u2019s difficult to reconcile that this is the same man.\nOver the last 48 hours, I believe most of us have found a new favorite foreign leader. \nPraying he and his country will survive. https://twitter.com/abughazalehkat/status/1497768813860896770\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/6n481VkCPw— \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9bAiming Higher\ud83d\udc9b\ud83d\udc99 (@\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9bAiming Higher\ud83d\udc9b\ud83d\udc99) 1645950341
Putin tried for so many years to build up this rep of super cool tough guy, Zelensky always was— RodSeka91 (@RodSeka91) 1645930996
Put a shield of protection around this man— Tboneburn\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a (@Tboneburn\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a) 1645931355
Seriously is there anything this guy can\u2019t do?— Daniel Peter Leddy (@Daniel Peter Leddy) 1645931774
Also, a family man to swoon overhttps://twitter.com/BenjaminRamm/status/1497718974942957575?s=20&t=XFgB1nkKI3gNv-O3ikYP6A\u00a0\u2026— Signe Marie (@Signe Marie) 1645932781
Awesome! He's multi talented, but we will always remember him best for being a hero.— Neeze (@Neeze) 1645931416
He dances, he acts, he presidents, he fights. \n\nI\u2019m a straight 41yo man and i think I\u2019m pregnant just watching him.— Chris Christodoulou (@Chris Christodoulou) 1645934546
May Zelenskyy dance with that same exuberance in free Ukraine again!— Laura Cabrera\ud83c\udf3b (@Laura Cabrera\ud83c\udf3b) 1645932028
Dang! He IS a badass!!— Debbie \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udf3b#IStandWithUkraine (@Debbie \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udf3b#IStandWithUkraine) 1645931077
There\u2019s (understandably) been a lot of mocking Trump as a reality TV show host. I think this is a good reminder that the reality TV part isn\u2019t the problem.— Brooke (@Brooke) 1645931353
It isn’t the only past clip of Mr Zelensky to resurface in recent days, either.
A video of the president, acting in a drama as… erm… the president, went viral online as his character went on a rant about corruption.
