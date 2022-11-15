Liz Cheney delivered some ice-cold revenge to Kari Lake after her defeat in the Arizona gubernatorial race.

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-backed candidate, which became one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.

The race was finally called on Monday night after days of counting, and anti-MAGA Republican Liz Cheney was one of the first to rub salt into the wounds of the MAGA failure.

She quoted a tweet posted by Lake last month where she mockingly thanked Cheney, saying that her “anti-endorsement” would help her win.

Liz Cheney had campaigned against Lake, but held off responding until after the election.

On Monday night, Cheney retweeted it with a simple message: “You’re welcome.”

It reminded many of the hit TV show Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. He lives and operates in a cut-throat political world.

Lake boosted Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and has even branded the results of this contest as “BS”.

As she declared victory, Ms Hobbs said: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honoured and so proud to be your next governor.”

Lake also appeared to post a pretty hilarious self-own in the aftermath of her defeat.

